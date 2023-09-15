© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Film Music Friday

Film Music Friday - September 15, 2023 (Jerome Moross)

Published September 15, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT
Jerome Moross

The career of composer Jerome Moross took several different paths - movies, Broadway, dance and the concert hall. On this week's Film Music Friday, host Darrell Brogdon digs into some Jerome Moross film scores, including The Big Country, The Jayhawkers, Captive City, The War Lord and The Valley of Gwangi, plus a rare score for TV's Gunsmoke(!).

