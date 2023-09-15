91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Film Music Friday - September 15, 2023 (Jerome Moross)
Published September 15, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT
The career of composer Jerome Moross took several different paths - movies, Broadway, dance and the concert hall. On this week's Film Music Friday, host Darrell Brogdon digs into some Jerome Moross film scores, including The Big Country, The Jayhawkers, Captive City, The War Lord and The Valley of Gwangi, plus a rare score for TV's Gunsmoke(!).