Film Music Friday - July 28, 2023

This week on Film Music Friday, we begin a multi-part exploration of the music from classic film noir thrillers. Although the 1940s and 1950s are generally regarded as the "classic period" of American film noir, we'll feature films made between 1941 and the '90s, including The Maltese Falcon, The Big Sleep, Touch of Evil, L.A. Confidential and more.