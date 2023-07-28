© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Dan Skinner at skinner@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
filmmusicfriday.jpg
Film Music Friday

Film Music Friday - July 28, 2023

Published July 28, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT
Film Music Friday

This week on Film Music Friday, we begin a multi-part exploration of the music from classic film noir thrillers. Although the 1940s and 1950s are generally regarded as the "classic period" of American film noir, we'll feature films made between 1941 and the '90s, including The Maltese Falcon, The Big Sleep, Touch of Evil, L.A. Confidential and more.

Film Music Friday
Latest Episodes