Film Music Friday: July 14, 2023 (Treasure Hunters)
Published July 14, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT
X marks the spot on this week's Film Music Friday, as we hear music from movies about treasure hunters. Among the films featured: Raiders of the Lost Ark, Jungle Book, Treasure of the Sierra Madre and National Treasure.