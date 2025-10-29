© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

"Silly Witch" - A Novelty Board Book for Halloween

By Dan Skinner
Published October 29, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

“Silly Witch” is a novelty board book filled with Halloween related jokes for toddlers and older kids as well. On this edition of Conversations, Sandra Magsamen talks with host Dan Skinner about "Silly Witch" and the educational philosophy behind her books. Sandra Magsamen is the author of over 200 books for children and adults, including the picture book “When I Grow Up, I Want to Be Me,” and several bestselling novelty titles. In addition to creating books, she is an artist, art therapist, and designer.

Conversations Children's BookHalloween
