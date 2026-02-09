On this edition of Conversations, Matthew Quirk talks with host Dan Skinner about his latest thriller, "The Method." In this novel, Anna Vaughn, an action movie actor, must use her fight training to rescue a friend when she goes undercover for the FBI. Matthew Quirk is the New York Times bestselling author of numerous novels including “The Night Agent,” which was made into a hit series for Netflix. His previous books include “Inside Threat,” “Red Warning,” and “Hour of the Assassin,” just to name a few.