Conversations

“The Atlas Obscura Explorer’s Guide to Inventing the World"

By Dan Skinner
Published September 15, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Dylan Thuras and Jennifer Swanson talk with hot Dan Skinner about “The Atlas Obscura Explorer’s Guide to Inventing the World – 50 Inventions & Discoveries, 94 Locations, A Globe-Spanning Adventure." Although designed for middle grade readers, adults may also find the book fascinating. Dylan Thuras is the cofounder and creative director of Atlas Obscura. Jennifer Swanson is an award-winning children’s author of more than forty-five nonfiction and fiction books.

Conversations Non-FictionMiddle GradescienceInvention
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
