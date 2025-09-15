On this edition of Conversations, Dylan Thuras and Jennifer Swanson talk with hot Dan Skinner about “The Atlas Obscura Explorer’s Guide to Inventing the World – 50 Inventions & Discoveries, 94 Locations, A Globe-Spanning Adventure." Although designed for middle grade readers, adults may also find the book fascinating. Dylan Thuras is the cofounder and creative director of Atlas Obscura. Jennifer Swanson is an award-winning children’s author of more than forty-five nonfiction and fiction books.