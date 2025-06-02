On this Edition of Conversations, Bart Yasso talks with host Dan Skinner about “100 Runs of a Lifetime: The World’s Ultimate Races and Trails.” Yasso, informally known as the “Mayor of Running,” is the former chief running officer of “Runner’s World.” He was inducted into the “Running USA Hall of Champions” and is one of the few people to have completed races on all seven continents. He is also the author of “My Life on the Run,” and co-author of “The Runner’s World Big Book of Marathon and Half-Marathon Training.”

