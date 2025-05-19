© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

“The How Not to Age Cookbook: 100+ Recipes for Getting Healthier and Living Longer”

By Dan Skinner
Published May 19, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Michael Greger, M.D. talks with host Dan Skinner about “The How Not to Age Cookbook: 100+ Recipes for Getting Healthier and Living Longer.”
Doctor Greger is a physician, bestselling author, and internationally recognized speaker on nutrition. He is a graduate of Cornell University and Tufts University School of Medicine. He is also a founding member and fellow of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine. Three of his recent books— “How Not to Die,” “The How Not to Die Cookbook,” and “How Not to Diet” were all “New York Times” bestsellers.

Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
