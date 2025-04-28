© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

“Teen Depression Gone Viral: Why Kids are More Vulnerable than Ever & How You Can Protect Your Child’s Health and Happiness”

By Dan Skinner
Published April 28, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Dr. Meredith Gansner talks with host Dan Skinner about “Teen Depression Gone Viral: Why Kids are More Vulnerable than Ever & How You Can Protect Your Child’s Health and Happiness.” Meredith Gansner, MD, is an attending child psychiatrist at Boston Children’s Hospital and Instructor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School. Her award-winning research focuses on adolescent mental health and problematic digital media use.

Conversations Non-Fictionmental healthdepression
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
