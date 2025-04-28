On this edition of Conversations, Dr. Meredith Gansner talks with host Dan Skinner about “Teen Depression Gone Viral: Why Kids are More Vulnerable than Ever & How You Can Protect Your Child’s Health and Happiness.” Meredith Gansner, MD, is an attending child psychiatrist at Boston Children’s Hospital and Instructor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School. Her award-winning research focuses on adolescent mental health and problematic digital media use.