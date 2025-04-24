"Nat a Chance" - A Graphic Novel About Learning to Believe in Yourself

On this edition of Conversations, Maria Scrivan talks with host Dan Skinner about her sixth middle-grade graphic novel to feature the character “Natalie.” This time it's "Nat a Chance." The series is based on Scrivan's own universal experiences as a middle school student. Scrivan is a New York Times bestselling author and award-winning cartoonist. In addition to her best-selling graphic novels, her cartoons have appeared in numerous publications. Her syndicated comic “Half Full’ appeared daily in newspapers nationwide for a decade.