Conversations

"Nat a Chance" - A Graphic Novel About Learning to Believe in Yourself

By Dan Skinner
Published April 24, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Maria Scrivan talks with host Dan Skinner about her sixth middle-grade graphic novel to feature the character “Natalie.” This time it's "Nat a Chance." The series is based on Scrivan's own universal experiences as a middle school student. Scrivan is a New York Times bestselling author and award-winning cartoonist. In addition to her best-selling graphic novels, her cartoons have appeared in numerous publications. Her syndicated comic “Half Full’ appeared daily in newspapers nationwide for a decade.

Conversations FictionGraphic NovelChildren's Book
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
