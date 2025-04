On this edition of Conversations, Deanna Raybourn talks with host Dan Skinner about "Kills Well With Others." This humor filled novel is a follow up to "Killers of a Certain Age." Four female assassins in their 60s must defend themselves and take out the forces threatening them. Deanna Raybourn is the New York Times best-selling author of the “Veronica Speedwell” series, the “Lady Julia Grey” series, and several stand-alone novels including “Killers of a Certain Age.”