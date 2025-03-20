"Very Bad at Math" by Hope Larson

On this edition of Conversations, Hope Larson talks with host Dan Skinner about her middle-grade graphic novel, "Very Bad at Math." Like her protagonist, Verity "Very" Nelson, Hope also has dyscalculia, which is a learning disorder that affects a person's ability to understand number-based information and specifically math. Very finds the help she needs to deal with her condition thanks to an understanding teacher. Larson is a “New York Times” bestselling, multi–Eisner Award–winning cartoonist and comics writer. Her previous middle grade graphic novels include “All Summer Long,” and “Salt Magic.” She also adapted “A Wrinkle in Time” into a graphic novel, wrote “Batgirl” for DC Comics, and co-created the “Goldie Vance” series for BOOM! Studios.