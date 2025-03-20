© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

"Very Bad at Math" by Hope Larson

By Dan Skinner
Published March 20, 2025 at 6:00 PM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Hope Larson talks with host Dan Skinner about her middle-grade graphic novel, "Very Bad at Math." Like her protagonist, Verity "Very" Nelson, Hope also has dyscalculia, which is a learning disorder that affects a person's ability to understand number-based information and specifically math. Very finds the help she needs to deal with her condition thanks to an understanding teacher. Larson is a “New York Times” bestselling, multi–Eisner Award–winning cartoonist and comics writer. Her previous middle grade graphic novels include “All Summer Long,” and “Salt Magic.” She also adapted “A Wrinkle in Time” into a graphic novel, wrote “Batgirl” for DC Comics, and co-created the “Goldie Vance” series for BOOM! Studios.

Tags
Conversations FictionChildren's BookGraphic Novel
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
