On this edition of Conversations, Adam Gidwitz talks with host Dan Skinner about his middle-grade novel “Max in the Land of Lies – A Tale of World War II.” It’s a sequel to the New York Times Bestseller, “Max in the House of Spies.” Gidwitz is the bestselling author of numerous books for young readers including the Newberry Honor winner “The Inquisitor’s Tale,” and the “Unicorn Rescue Society” series, among others.