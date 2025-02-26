© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

“Fresh Start – New School, New Friends, New Challenges”

By Dan Skinner
Published February 26, 2025 at 6:00 AM CST

On this edition of Conversations, Gale Galligan talks with host Dan Skinner about her middle-grade graphic novel “Fresh Start – New School, New Friends, New Challenges.” The novel is based on her own childhood experience of moving around the world and frequently starting new schools. Galligan is the creator of the “New York Times” bestselling “Baby-sitters Club” graphic novel adaptations of “Dawn and the Impossible Three,” “Kristy's Big Day,” “Boy-Crazy Stacey,” and “Logan Likes Mary Anne!” by Ann M. Martin. Galligan is also the creator of “Freestyle,” an original graphic novel that they both wrote and illustrated.

