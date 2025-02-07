© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

“Go Tell It: How James Baldwin Became a Writer”

By Dan Skinner
Published February 7, 2025 at 6:00 AM CST

On this edition of Conversations Quartez Harris talks with host Dan Skinner about his picture book “Go Tell It: How James Baldwin Became a Writer.” Harris is a poet, teacher, and author. He was named Ohio Poet of the Year for his book We Made It to School Alive, and his poetry has garnered numerous accolades. He spent many years as a second-grade teacher in the Cleveland public school system and currently spends his time writing and teaching poetry workshops.

Conversations Non-FictionChildren's Book
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
