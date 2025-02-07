On this edition of Conversations Quartez Harris talks with host Dan Skinner about his picture book “Go Tell It: How James Baldwin Became a Writer.” Harris is a poet, teacher, and author. He was named Ohio Poet of the Year for his book We Made It to School Alive, and his poetry has garnered numerous accolades. He spent many years as a second-grade teacher in the Cleveland public school system and currently spends his time writing and teaching poetry workshops.

