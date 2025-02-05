© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

“100 Hotels of a Lifetime – The World’s Ultimate Retreats"

By Dan Skinner
Published February 5, 2025 at 6:00 AM CST

On this edition of Conversations, Annie Fitzsimmons talks with host Dan Skinner about “100 Hotels of a Lifetime – The World’s Ultimate Retreats,” from National Geographic. Fitzsimmons has covered hotels, travel, lifestyle, restaurants, and destinations around the world for the last two decades. She has hosted more than 40 trips across Europe for small and large groups, planned itineraries for private clients, and created hundreds of travel guides. And that is just a partial list of her many credits.

Tags
Conversations Non-FictiontravelNational Geographic
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
