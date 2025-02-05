On this edition of Conversations, Annie Fitzsimmons talks with host Dan Skinner about “100 Hotels of a Lifetime – The World’s Ultimate Retreats,” from National Geographic. Fitzsimmons has covered hotels, travel, lifestyle, restaurants, and destinations around the world for the last two decades. She has hosted more than 40 trips across Europe for small and large groups, planned itineraries for private clients, and created hundreds of travel guides. And that is just a partial list of her many credits.

