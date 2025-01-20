On this addition of Conversations, Allan Kozinn talks with host Dan Skinner about the book the co-authored with Adrian Sinclair, “The McCartney Legacy, Volume 2: 1974-80.” Kozinn was a music critic and cultural reporter for the “New York Times” from 1977 to 2017. In that capacity he interviewed Paul McCartney several times. He is a regular contributor to the “Wall Street Journal,” the “Washington Post” and other publications. He has written several books about the Beatles and classical music. Kozinn anticipates five volumes in the "McCartney Legacy" series.

