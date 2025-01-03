© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

"Alter Ego" - The Sequel to "Secret Identity" by Alex Segura

By Dan Skinner
Published January 3, 2025 at 6:00 AM CST

On this edition of Conversations, Alex Segura talks with host Dan Skinner about his latest novel, “Alter Ego.” Segura is the bestselling and award-winning author of “Secret Identity,” winner of the Los Angeles Times Book Prize for Mystery/Thriller and a New York Times Editor’s Choice and an NPR Best Mystery of the Year. He discusses the Legendary Linx comic, and how the fictional comic is now a real comic. He's also the author of the Pete Fernandez series, as well as the Star Wars novel, “Dameron: Free Fall,” and a Spider-Verse adventure called “Araña/Spider-Man 2099: Dark Tomorrow.”

