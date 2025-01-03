"Alter Ego" - The Sequel to "Secret Identity" by Alex Segura
On this edition of Conversations, Alex Segura talks with host Dan Skinner about his latest novel, “Alter Ego.” Segura is the bestselling and award-winning author of “Secret Identity,” winner of the Los Angeles Times Book Prize for Mystery/Thriller and a New York Times Editor’s Choice and an NPR Best Mystery of the Year. He discusses the Legendary Linx comic, and how the fictional comic is now a real comic. He's also the author of the Pete Fernandez series, as well as the Star Wars novel, “Dameron: Free Fall,” and a Spider-Verse adventure called “Araña/Spider-Man 2099: Dark Tomorrow.”