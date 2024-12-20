On this edition of Conversations, Kenneth C. Davis talks with host Dan Skinner about “The World in Books: 52 Works of Great Short Non-Fiction.” Davis is the New York Times bestselling author of “America’s Hidden History” and “Don’t Know Much About History,” which gave rise to his series of books on a range of subjects, including mythology, the Bible, geography, and the Civil War. This book is designed as an introduction to short books that will make you think about who you are and what you believe.