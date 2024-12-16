“Greeking Out: Heroes and Olympians”
On this edition of Conversations, Kenny Curtis and Jillian Hughes join host Dan Skinner to talk about the second book they’ve written to go along with their podcast. It’s “Greeking Out: Heroes and Olympians”. The book from National Geographic features age appropriate retelling of classic Greek mythology. Curtis has more than 30 years in children's programming as a performer, writer, and producer. He is one of the creators of National Geographic Kids' “Greeking Out” podcast series, which he hosts and cowrites alongside his daughter, Jillian Hughes. Jillian also works as a copywriter crafting marketing collateral for numerous industries.