On this edition of Conversations, Kenny Curtis and Jillian Hughes join host Dan Skinner to talk about the second book they’ve written to go along with their podcast. It’s “Greeking Out: Heroes and Olympians”. The book from National Geographic features age appropriate retelling of classic Greek mythology. Curtis has more than 30 years in children's programming as a performer, writer, and producer. He is one of the creators of National Geographic Kids' “Greeking Out” podcast series, which he hosts and cowrites alongside his daughter, Jillian Hughes. Jillian also works as a copywriter crafting marketing collateral for numerous industries.

