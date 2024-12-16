© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

“Greeking Out: Heroes and Olympians”

By Dan Skinner
Published December 16, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST

On this edition of Conversations, Kenny Curtis and Jillian Hughes join host Dan Skinner to talk about the second book they’ve written to go along with their podcast. It’s “Greeking Out: Heroes and Olympians”. The book from National Geographic features age appropriate retelling of classic Greek mythology. Curtis has more than 30 years in children's programming as a performer, writer, and producer. He is one of the creators of National Geographic Kids' “Greeking Out” podcast series, which he hosts and cowrites alongside his daughter, Jillian Hughes. Jillian also works as a copywriter crafting marketing collateral for numerous industries.

Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
