On this edition of Conversations Peter Lovenhiem talks with host Dan Skinner about “The Gift Shop of Gratitude: A Journal to Explore the Journey of Your Life.” The book uses common gift shop items as a way to trigger positive memories of the people, places, and events that we appreciate and offers a way to record those memories for posterity. Lovenheim is an author and journalist. His previous books include “The Attachment Effect,” “In the neighborhood,” and “Portrait of a Burger as a Young Calf.”

