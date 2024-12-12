"Silly Santa" - Why is Santa so Jolly? He Enjoys a Good Joke!

On this edition of Conversations, Sandra Magsamen talks with host Dan Skinner about her novelty board book, “Silly Santa.” She also discusses the philosophy behind all of her creative work. Magsamen is the author of over 200 books for children and adults. She is the author and illustrator of many books for young children, including the picture book “When I Grow Up, I Want to Be Me” and several bestselling novelty titles. In addition to creating books, she is an artist, art therapist, and designer.

