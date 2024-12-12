© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

"Silly Santa" - Why is Santa so Jolly? He Enjoys a Good Joke!

By Dan Skinner
Published December 12, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST

On this edition of Conversations, Sandra Magsamen talks with host Dan Skinner about her novelty board book, “Silly Santa.” She also discusses the philosophy behind all of her creative work. Magsamen is the author of over 200 books for children and adults. She is the author and illustrator of many books for young children, including the picture book “When I Grow Up, I Want to Be Me” and several bestselling novelty titles. In addition to creating books, she is an artist, art therapist, and designer.

Children's Book, Humor
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
