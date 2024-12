On this edition of Conversations, Christy Mandin talks with host Dan Skinner about "Millie Fleur's Poison Garden." The book, about a little girl who grows strange plants in her garden to the dismay of the local garden club, was inspired by a real poison garden in England. The story is about embracing being "wonderfully weird" and staying true to yourself. Mandin is the author and illustrator of multiple picture books including “Lucky” and “The Storyteller’s Rule.”