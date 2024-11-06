© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

“When We Flew Away: A Novel of Anne Frank Before the Diary”

By Dan Skinner
Published November 6, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST

On this edition of Conversations, Alice Hoffman talks with host Dan Skinner about “When We Flew Away: A Novel of Anne Frank Before the Diary.” Hoffman is the highly acclaimed author of over thirty novels for readers of all ages, including “The Dovekeepers,” “The World That We Knew,” “The Marriage of Opposites, Practical Magic,” “Incantation,” “The Foretelling,” and most recently, “The Invisible Hour.” Her previous novels for Scholastic Press include “Aquamarine,” which was made into a major motion picture.

Historical Fiction Holocaust
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
