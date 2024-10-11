On this edition of Conversations, Jeremy Salamon talks with host Dan Skinner about “Second Generation: Hungarian and Jewish Classics Reimagined for the Modern Table.” Salamon is the James Beard–nominated chef and owner of the beloved Agi’s Counter in Brooklyn, a 2022 pick for Bon Appetit's Best New Restaurants list and a 2023 Michelin Bib Gourmand award recipient. He’s been recognized by the New York Times, Food & Wine, Forbes, The New Yorker, and more.

