© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Conversations

"Songlight" - The First Novel in "The Torch Trilogy"

By Dan Skinner
Published October 2, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Moira Buffini talks with host Dan Skinner about "Songlight." The novel, for young adult and older readers, is set in the far future in a dystopian world. People who posses "Songlight," a type of telepathy, are considered dangerous and persecuted by the dictatorship. The author describes the story as one of love and light set against a dark world. Buffini is an Olivier Award–winning UK playwright and BAFTA-nominated screenwriter, writing many plays for the National Theatre and the West End. Her films include Tamara Drewe, Jane Eyre, Byzantium, and The Dig. She also co-created and was the show-runner of Hulu's Harlots. “Songlight” is her first novel. She lives in London.

Tags
Conversations FictionYoung Adult FictionScience FictionFantasy
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
Latest Episodes