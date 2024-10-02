"Songlight" - The First Novel in "The Torch Trilogy"

On this edition of Conversations, Moira Buffini talks with host Dan Skinner about "Songlight." The novel, for young adult and older readers, is set in the far future in a dystopian world. People who posses "Songlight," a type of telepathy, are considered dangerous and persecuted by the dictatorship. The author describes the story as one of love and light set against a dark world. Buffini is an Olivier Award–winning UK playwright and BAFTA-nominated screenwriter, writing many plays for the National Theatre and the West End. Her films include Tamara Drewe, Jane Eyre, Byzantium, and The Dig. She also co-created and was the show-runner of Hulu's Harlots. “Songlight” is her first novel. She lives in London.