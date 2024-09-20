On this edition of Conversations, Randall Woods talks with host Dan Skinner about “John Quincy Adams – A Man for the Whole People.” This new biography is the result of over 10 years of research. The author believes John Quincy Adams was more significant to American history than any of the founding fathers. Woods is a Distinguished Professor of History at the University of Arkansas, where he has taught since 1971. His previous books include “LBJ: Architect of American Ambition” and “Fulbright: A Biography.”

