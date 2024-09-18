"The Ghostkeeper" - A Graphic Novel About Ghosts and Mental Health

On this edition of Conversations, Johanna Taylor talks with host Dan Skinner about "The Ghostkeeper." Taylor is a freelance illustrator, comic artist, and author. "The Ghostkeeper" is a Young Adult graphic novel about set in 1800s Scotland. The story is about Dorian, Ghost Therapist, who helps ghosts deal with the issues they are facing so that they can move on. The story covers themes of co-dependent relationships, burnout, trauma, anxiety, depression, and cognitive therapy. Taylor believes comics and graphic novels can have a positive role in educating readers about mental health issues.