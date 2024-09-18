© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

"The Ghostkeeper" - A Graphic Novel About Ghosts and Mental Health

By Dan Skinner
Published September 18, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Johanna Taylor talks with host Dan Skinner about "The Ghostkeeper." Taylor is a freelance illustrator, comic artist, and author. "The Ghostkeeper" is a Young Adult graphic novel about set in 1800s Scotland. The story is about Dorian, Ghost Therapist, who helps ghosts deal with the issues they are facing so that they can move on. The story covers themes of co-dependent relationships, burnout, trauma, anxiety, depression, and cognitive therapy. Taylor believes comics and graphic novels can have a positive role in educating readers about mental health issues.

Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
