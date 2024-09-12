© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

"A Horse Named Sky" - A Voice of the Wilderness Novel

By Dan Skinner
Published September 12, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Rosanne Parry talks with host Dan Skinner about "A Horse Named Sky." The illustrated book is intended for readers in the 3rd to 7th grades. The story is told from the perspective of the horse. Sky is captured to serve in the Pony Express and must escape to rejoin his family. Parry is the author of the bestselling novels “A Wolf Called Wander,” “A Whale of the Wild,” as well as the picture book, “The Wolf Effect.” She hopes to inspire children with a love of nature.

Conversations FictionChildren's Booknature
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
