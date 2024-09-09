© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Conversations

“You Only Die Once – How to Make It to the End with No Regrets”

By Dan Skinner
Published September 9, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Jodi Wellman talks with host Dan Skinner about “You Only Die Once – How to Make It to the End with No Regrets.” With humor and compassion she talks about how confronting our mortality will help us lead a fuller life and presents tools to take us through the process. Wellman is a former corporate executive turned executive coach. She has a Master’s in Applied Positive Psychology from the University of Pennsylvania, where she is an instructor in the Master’s program and a trainer in the world-renowned Penn Resilience Program. She is also the founder of “Four Thousand Mondays” which you will learn about in the interview.

Tags
Conversations Book FictionSelf-Improvementmental health
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
Latest Episodes