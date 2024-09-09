On this edition of Conversations, Jodi Wellman talks with host Dan Skinner about “You Only Die Once – How to Make It to the End with No Regrets.” With humor and compassion she talks about how confronting our mortality will help us lead a fuller life and presents tools to take us through the process. Wellman is a former corporate executive turned executive coach. She has a Master’s in Applied Positive Psychology from the University of Pennsylvania, where she is an instructor in the Master’s program and a trainer in the world-renowned Penn Resilience Program. She is also the founder of “Four Thousand Mondays” which you will learn about in the interview.

