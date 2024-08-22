© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

“Too Much Trash: How Litter is Hurting Animals”

By Dan Skinner
Published August 22, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Joan Marie Galat talks with host Dan Skinner about “Too Much Trash: How Litter is Hurting Animals.” Galat is an award-winning author of over 25 books for children and adults. Her books for explore astronomy, ancient myths and legends, history, and nature, through both fiction and non-fiction. In this book, designed for middle-grade readers, Galat explains how littler of all types harms animals on land and sea. She describes efforts to clean up litter from employing technology to grass roots efforts that children and adopts can participate in to help save animals.

Tags
Conversations Non-Fictionenvironmentanimal welfareMiddle Grade
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
