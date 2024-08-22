On this edition of Conversations, Joan Marie Galat talks with host Dan Skinner about “Too Much Trash: How Litter is Hurting Animals.” Galat is an award-winning author of over 25 books for children and adults. Her books for explore astronomy, ancient myths and legends, history, and nature, through both fiction and non-fiction. In this book, designed for middle-grade readers, Galat explains how littler of all types harms animals on land and sea. She describes efforts to clean up litter from employing technology to grass roots efforts that children and adopts can participate in to help save animals.

