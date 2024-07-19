© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Conversations

“The Weight of Nature: How a Changing Climate Changes Our Brains”

By Dan Skinner
Published July 19, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Clayton Page Aldern talks with host Dan Skinner about “The Weight of Nature: How a Changing Climate Changes Our Brains.” Aldern is a journalist with master’s degrees from University of Oxford in both neuroscience and public policy. He is also a Rhodes Scholar and Reynolds Journalism Institute Fellow. Currently a senior data reporter for “Grist,” Aldern has written for “The Atlantic,” “The Guardian,” “The Economist,” and more, and his work has been presented on the floor of the U.S. Senate.

Tags
Conversations Non-Fictionscienceclimate changemental health
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
Latest Episodes