On this edition of Conversations, Clayton Page Aldern talks with host Dan Skinner about “The Weight of Nature: How a Changing Climate Changes Our Brains.” Aldern is a journalist with master’s degrees from University of Oxford in both neuroscience and public policy. He is also a Rhodes Scholar and Reynolds Journalism Institute Fellow. Currently a senior data reporter for “Grist,” Aldern has written for “The Atlantic,” “The Guardian,” “The Economist,” and more, and his work has been presented on the floor of the U.S. Senate.