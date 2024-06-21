On this edition of Conversations, Eleanor Spicer Rice, PhD. talks with host Dan Skinner about “Your Pets’ Secret Lives – The Truth Behind Your Pets’ Wildest Behaviors.” She explains some the reasons behind some common behavior of cats and dogs, plus some surprising ways animals help each other. Dr. Spicer Rice is an entomologist and the author of many nonfiction books, including “Your Hidden Life: Unseen Jungle” and “Dr. Eleanor’s Book of Common Spiders.”