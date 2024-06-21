© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Conversations

“Your Pets’ Secret Lives – The Truth Behind Your Pets’ Wildest Behaviors”

By Dan Skinner
Published June 21, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Eleanor Spicer Rice, PhD. talks with host Dan Skinner about “Your Pets’ Secret Lives – The Truth Behind Your Pets’ Wildest Behaviors.” She explains some the reasons behind some common behavior of cats and dogs, plus some surprising ways animals help each other. Dr. Spicer Rice is an entomologist and the author of many nonfiction books, including “Your Hidden Life: Unseen Jungle” and “Dr. Eleanor’s Book of Common Spiders.”

Tags
Conversations Non-FictionChildren's Bookanimals
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
Latest Episodes