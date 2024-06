On this edition of Conversations, Megan McDonald talks with host Dan Skinner about “Bunny and Clyde,” a chapter book about a bunny and a chipmunk who decide they’re tired of being good. McDonald is the author of the “Judy Moody and Friends” series for early readers and the “Judy Moody and Stink Series” for older readers. She has also written many other chapter books and picture books for children.