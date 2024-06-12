On this edition of Conversations, Jessica Ralli and Megan Madison talk about the 7th book in the “First Conversations” Series, “We Care: A First Conversation about Justice.” Ralli and Madison are the creators of the “First Conversations” series. Jessica Ralli is an educator and coordinator of Early Literacy Programs at Brooklyn Public Library, and Megan Madison, is an early childhood educator who facilitates workshops for teachers on race, gender, and sexuality. More information and adult resource materials are available at the First Conversationswebsite.