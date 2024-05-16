On this edition of Conversations Amanda Montell talks with host Dan Skinner about “The Age of Magical Overthinking: Notes on Modern Irrationality.” Montell is a writer and linguist from Baltimore. Her previous books include the bestselling “Cultish: The Language of Fanaticism” and “Wordslut: A Feminist Guide to Taking Back the English Language.” Her writing has also appeared in the “New York Times,” “Marie Claire,” “Cosmopolitan,” and more.

