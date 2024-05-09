On this edition of Conversations, Nancy Krulik talks with host Dan Skinner about the latest in her Great Mathemachicken series, “The Great Mathemachicken: Sing High, Sing Crow.” The book is a children's chapter book filled with egg-cellent puns and wordplay demonstrating how math is all around us. Krulik is an international bestselling author of more than two hundred books for children. Her book series include “Katie Kazoo, Switcheroo,” “George Brown, Class Clown,” “Magic Bone,” “Princes Pulverizer; and “Ms. Frogbottom’s Field Trips.”