© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Conversations

“The Great Mathemachicken: Sing High, Sing Crow”

By Dan Skinner
Published May 9, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Nancy Krulik talks with host Dan Skinner about the latest in her Great Mathemachicken series, “The Great Mathemachicken: Sing High, Sing Crow.” The book is a children's chapter book filled with egg-cellent puns and wordplay demonstrating how math is all around us. Krulik is an international bestselling author of more than two hundred books for children. Her book series include “Katie Kazoo, Switcheroo,” “George Brown, Class Clown,” “Magic Bone,” “Princes Pulverizer; and “Ms. Frogbottom’s Field Trips.”

Tags
Conversations Children's BookMathHumor
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
Latest Episodes