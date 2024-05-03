© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

"50 States, 1,000 Eats: Where to Go, When to Go, What to Eat, What to Drink"

By Dan Skinner
Published May 3, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Joe Yogerst talks with host Dan Skinner about "50 States, 1,000 Eats: Where to Go, When to Go, What to Eat, What to Drink." During more than three decades as an editor, writer, photographer, and speaker, Joe Yogerst has lived and worked in Asia, Africa, Europe, and North America. His writing has appeared in numerous publications including “Conde Nast Traveler,” “CNN Travel,” “Washington Post,” “Los Angeles Times” and “Forbes Travel” just to name a few. He has also worked on more than 40 National Geographic books, including the bestselling “50 States, 5,000 Ideas.”

Conversations Non-FictiontravelNational Geographic
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
