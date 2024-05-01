© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

"Angela's Glacier" - A Story About Growing Up and Loving the Natural World

By Dan Skinner
Published May 1, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations,author Jordan Scott and illustrator Diana Sudyka join host Dan Skinner to talk about "Angela's Glacier." Scott is a poet whose previous picture books include “I Talk Like a River,” and “My Baba’s Garden.” Sudyka has illustrated many young adult, middle grade, and picture books. She is also the author and illustrator of “Little Land.” It's a story about growing up and discovering the need to reconnect with nature.

Conversations FictionChildren's Booknature
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
