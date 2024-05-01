"Angela's Glacier" - A Story About Growing Up and Loving the Natural World
On this edition of Conversations,author Jordan Scott and illustrator Diana Sudyka join host Dan Skinner to talk about "Angela's Glacier." Scott is a poet whose previous picture books include “I Talk Like a River,” and “My Baba’s Garden.” Sudyka has illustrated many young adult, middle grade, and picture books. She is also the author and illustrator of “Little Land.” It's a story about growing up and discovering the need to reconnect with nature.