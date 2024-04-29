On this edition of Conversations, Eliane Lin Hering talks with host Dan Skinner about “Unlearning Silence: How to Speak Your Mind, Unleash Talent, and Live More Fully.” Hering is a facilitator, speaker, and writer. She has worked with mental health professionals, political officials, religious communities, and leaders at companies including American Express, Google, Nike, Pixar, and the Red Cross to build skills in communication, collaboration, and conflict management.