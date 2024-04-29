© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Conversations

“Unlearning Silence: How to Speak Your Mind, Unleash Talent, and Live More Fully”

By Dan Skinner
Published April 29, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Eliane Lin Hering talks with host Dan Skinner about “Unlearning Silence: How to Speak Your Mind, Unleash Talent, and Live More Fully.” Hering is a facilitator, speaker, and writer. She has worked with mental health professionals, political officials, religious communities, and leaders at companies including American Express, Google, Nike, Pixar, and the Red Cross to build skills in communication, collaboration, and conflict management.

Tags
Conversations Non-FictionSelf-Improvementleadership
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
Latest Episodes