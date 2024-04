On this edition of Conversations, Sy Montgomery talks with host Dan Skinner about “Secrets of the Octopus.” It is a companion book to the National Geographic television series. Montgomery is an award-winning and best-selling author of 38 books for adults and children. He books focus on animals, science, and conservation. Her previous books include the New York Times best-selling “The Soul of an Octopus” and the recent “Of Time and Turtles.”