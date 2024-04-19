© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

“The Wealth Money Can’t Buy: The 8 Hidden Habits to Live Your Richest Life”

By Dan Skinner
Published April 19, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Robin Sharma talks with host Dan Skinner about “The Wealth Money Can’t Buy: The 8 Hidden Habits to Live Your Richest Life.” Sharma is a globally respected humanitarian who, for over a quarter of a century, has been devoted to helping human beings realize their native gifts. One of the top leadership and personal mastery experts in the world, he advises organizations such as Nike, FedEx, Microsoft, Unilever, GE, HP, and Starbucks. His #1 international bestsellers, include “The 5AM Club,” “The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari,” and “The Leader Who Had No Title.”

Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
