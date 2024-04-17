"We Share This Earth” - For Children Three-Years-Old and Younger

In anticipation of Earth Day on April 22nd, on this edition of Conversations Dan Saks talks with host Dan Skinner about "We Share This Earth,” a Community Board Book designed for children three years old and younger. Saks wrote the book to share a message about how people around the world are connected to each other and to nature through the earth we share. Saks is a best-selling author, musician, music educator, and host of the children’s podcast “Noodle Loaf.”

