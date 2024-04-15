On this edition of Conversations, Joyce Lee Malcolm talks with host Dan Skinner about “The Times That Try Men’s Souls – The Adams, the Quincy’s and the Battle for Loyalty in the American Revolution.” Malcolm says the American Revolution felt like a Civil War, as families and friends were seperated by an extreme political divide. She is an emeritus professor at George Mason University School of Law. Her previous books include “Guns and Violence,” “Peter’s War,” and “The Tragedy of Benedict Arnold.”