© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Conversations

“The Times That Try Men’s Souls – The Adams, the Quincy’s and the Battle for Loyalty in the American Revolution”

By Dan Skinner
Published April 15, 2024 at 9:20 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Joyce Lee Malcolm talks with host Dan Skinner about “The Times That Try Men’s Souls – The Adams, the Quincy’s and the Battle for Loyalty in the American Revolution.” Malcolm says the American Revolution felt like a Civil War, as families and friends were seperated by an extreme political divide. She is an emeritus professor at George Mason University School of Law. Her previous books include “Guns and Violence,” “Peter’s War,” and “The Tragedy of Benedict Arnold.”

Tags
Conversations Non-FictionAmerican History
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
Latest Episodes