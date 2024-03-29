© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

“Team Trash: A Time Traveler's Guide to Sustainability”

By Dan Skinner
Published March 29, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Kate Wheeler and Trent Huntington join host Dan Skinner to talk about “Team Trash: A Time Traveler's Guide to Sustainability.” The middle-grade graphic novel features the adventures of Oliver and Charlie as they travel through time learning about sustainability efforts from ancient times to the present. Wheeler is a cartoonist and author. She works primarily in autobiographical comics and comic journalism, but also is an author of middle grade graphic novels. Huntington is a sustainability expert whose work focuses on circular economy, recycling, and product sustainability.

Conversations Children's BookGraphic Novelsustainabilityenvironment
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
