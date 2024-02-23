© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

“Hotel Kitsch – A Pretty Cool Tour of America’s Fantasy Getaways”

By Dan Skinner
Published February 23, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST

On this edition of Conversations Margaret and Corey Bienert talk with host Dan Skinner about their book, “Hotel Kitsch – A Pretty Cool Tour of America’s Fantasy Getaways.” The Bienerts are the couple behind “A Pretty Cool Hotel Tour,” a viral travel series exploring themed rooms and adults-only hotels across the United States and abroad. The book is filled with information and pictures about the featured hotels, including family friendly themed hotels. They delve into the history of themed hotels and how they have evolved over the decades. The book even offers advice for anyone looking to open a new themed hotel experience.

Conversations Non-Fictiontravelhistory
