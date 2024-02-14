"K is in Trouble" - A Graphic Novel for Middle Grade Readers inspired by Kafka

A children's book inspired by Franz Kafka? On this edition of Conversations, Gary Clement talks with host Dan Skinner about about his debut graphic novel, “K is in Trouble.” It’s a humorous book for middle grade readers, (and adults), that celebrates the absurdities of childhood. Clement is a Canadian artist, cartoonist, illustrator, and writer. He’s the author and illustrator of several children’s books, including The Great Poochini, which earned Canada’s Governor General’s Literary Award in Children’s Literature—Illustration. His illustrations have appeared in the “New York Times,” the “Boston Globe,” and many other newspapers and magazines across North America.