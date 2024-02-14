© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

"K is in Trouble" - A Graphic Novel for Middle Grade Readers inspired by Kafka

By Dan Skinner
Published February 14, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST

A children's book inspired by Franz Kafka? On this edition of Conversations, Gary Clement talks with host Dan Skinner about about his debut graphic novel, “K is in Trouble.” It’s a humorous book for middle grade readers, (and adults), that celebrates the absurdities of childhood. Clement is a Canadian artist, cartoonist, illustrator, and writer. He’s the author and illustrator of several children’s books, including The Great Poochini, which earned Canada’s Governor General’s Literary Award in Children’s Literature—Illustration. His illustrations have appeared in the “New York Times,” the “Boston Globe,” and many other newspapers and magazines across North America.

Conversations FictionGraphic NovelChildren's Book
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
