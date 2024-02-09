© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

“Eyes that Weave the World’s Wonders” is a Picture Book about Trans-Racial Adoption

By Dan Skinner
Published February 9, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST

On this edition of Conversations, Joanna Ho and Liz Kleinrock join host Dan Skinner to talk about the picture book they co-authored, “Eyes that Weave the World’s Wonders.” The book is about trans-racial adoption. Joanna Ho is the New York Times bestselling author whose books include “Eyes that Kiss in the Corners,” “Eyes that Speak to the Stars,” “Playing at the Border: A Story of Yo-Yo Ma,” and “Say My Name.” Liz Kleinrock is an author, anti-bias anti-racist educator, consultant, and facilitator for schools, organizations, and companies across the country. A trans-racial adoptee, Liz was born in South Korea and grew up in Washington, DC. She is the author of “Start Here, Start Now: A Guide to Anti-bias and Anti-racist Work in Your School Community” and “Come and Join Us! 18 Holidays Celebrated All Year Long.”

Conversations Children's Bookadoption
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
