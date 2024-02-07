"Amil and the After" - Historical Fiction Set in 1948 after the Partition of India

On this edition of Conversations, Veera Hiranandani talks with host Dan Skinner about "Amil and the After," the sequel to the Newbery Honor–winning “The Night Diary.” The historical fiction is set in 1948 after the Partition of India, as 12-year-old Amil deals with the trauma of being forced to leave his home and the challenge of adjusting to a new life. Hiranandani's other books include the “The Whole Story of Half a Girl,” and “How to Find What You're Not Looking For.”