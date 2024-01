On this edition of Conversations, Barney Saltzberg talks with host Dan Skinner about "Arlo Needs Glasses." Saltzberg is the author-illustrator of many children’s books including “Beautiful Oops!”, the “Kisses” series, “Peekaboo,” “Crazy Hair Day,” and “Good Egg.” He is also a singer-songwriter who has written tunes for the PBS show "Arthur" and continues to perform music for children.